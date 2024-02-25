Home - News - Wolves v Sheff Utd live streaming – Where to watch on TV

At Molineux, two teams facing contrasting situations are set to clash as Sheffield United, battling against relegation, visits Wolves, who have their sights on a potential European spot.

Gary O’Neil’s Wolves come off a significant victory, having secured all three points in their last outing against Tottenham.

A win in their upcoming match could potentially elevate them to level with the seventh place in the league, depending on other match outcomes.

Sheffield United, under Chris Wilder, experienced a harsh reality check following their first away win of the league season. They suffered a heavy 5-0 defeat at home to Brighton.

Given Wolves’ form this season, where they have consistently been a challenging opponent for many teams, the Midlands club is expected to have the upper hand and likely to secure a victory in Sunday’s game.

Wolverhampton Wanderers, previously achieving a seventh-place finish and a spot in the Europa League playoffs soon after their promotion, just managed to stay in the Premier League last season.

What TV channel is the game on?

Today’s game from Wolves is scheduled to start at 1:30 PM, will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event in the UK.

The key figure behind their success, Julen Lopetegui, departed the club in the summer due to disagreements with the management.

Now, under the guidance of Gary O’Neil, Wolverhampton finds itself in a mid-table position, ranked 11th.

Their recent surprise 2-1 away win against Tottenham was a notable achievement, marking their second victory in three games.

Additionally, the team has been making progress in the FA Cup, having recently ousted West Bromwich.

On the other hand, Sheffield United, under Chris Wilder’s management, seems to be struggling since their return to the top division last summer.

With a seven-point deficit from Everton, who are in the 17th spot, Sheffield United’s prospects of escaping the lower end of the Premier League table are uncertain.

The team faced a significant setback last weekend, conceding five goals without reply against Brighton at home. This loss adds to their challenges, being the third defeat in their last four games, despite an away victory over Luton (3-1).

Away from home, Wilder’s team has managed only a single win this season, with nine losses.

