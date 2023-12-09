Home - News - Wolves v Nottingham Forest live streaming, where to watch on TV

How to watch the Premier League game between Wolves and Nottingham Forest, along with information on when the match begins and the most recent news about the teams’ line-ups.

Fresh off a hefty five-goal walloping at Fulham, Nottingham Forest make the trip to Molineux to face Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

After back-to-back defeats on the road, Wolves got back to the win column with a narrow 1-0 victory against Burnley at Molineux on Tuesday evening. That result saw Gary O’Neil’s side create a two-point lead over out-of-form Crystal Palace, who sit in 14th place in the table.

Although they have struggled for consistency at times, the Black Country outfit have displayed plenty of promise this season, going toe-to-toe with the division’s big guns. And that attacking brand of football will likely see them finish mid-table come the end of this campaign.

Forest, however, could be in deep trouble if they continue on their current trajectory, as they suffered their fourth consecutive defeat in the league on Wednesday night.

The Tricky Trees have been dealing with awayday woes all season long, and their worst came at Craven Cottage last time out as they were sent packing with a 5-0 hammering to Fulham.

They come into this game down in 16th, four points clear of the relegation zone and perhaps relieved that the clubs behind them aren’t in the greatest of form.

The pressure is now all on head coach Steve Cooper, with this game being dubbed “his last chance saloon,” suggesting that a strong response is desperately required from his troops this weekend if he’s to remain at the hot seat.

Wolves v Nottingham Forest Prediction

The home performance of Gary O’Neil’s team reveals an impressive record: they have not lost in their last five games, securing victories against Man City and Tottenham and drawing with Newcastle and Aston Villa.

In contrast, Forest has managed to gather only four points from their 24 available on away games and seems to be struggling with issues off the field as well.

