Wolves v Newcastle Utd Team News

Newcastle is on a mission to recover from their midweek Champions League home loss to Borussia Dortmund as they head to Molineux to face Wolves on Sunday.

Achieving a comeback might be a challenging task, given that Wolves have been on a roll with a four-game unbeaten streak, propelling them towards the upper half of the league standings.

Wolverhampton Wanderers team updates

Wolves will welcome back Mario Lemina and Nelson Semedo after both players served their suspensions during the team’s previous win at the Vitality Stadium. Unfortunately, Hugo Bueno and Jean-Ricner Bellegarde are sidelined due to injuries and won’t be participating in the upcoming game.

Newcastle Utd team updates

On the other side, Newcastle’s Alexander Isak had to leave the field within the first 15 minutes of the match against Dortmund. His current fitness level is uncertain, casting doubt on his availability for this game.

Jacob Murphy, Harvey Barnes, and Sven Botman are still dealing with various injuries for Newcastle. Additionally, Sandro Tonali will be absent from the field for an extended period as he serves a 10-month suspension related to illegal betting activities.

To further complicate matters for the Magpies, they will be without Sandro Tonali until NEXT season due to a ten-month betting ban.

With these circumstances in mind, this matchup appears to be an opportune moment for Wolves to face Newcastle.

Gary O’Neil has consistently demonstrated his tactical prowess throughout his burgeoning managerial career, showcasing his ability to devise strategies that neutralize the opposition’s strengths.