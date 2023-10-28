Home - News - Wolves v Newcastle Utd : Match Preview from Molineux

Eddie Howe’s Newcastle squad faced a reality check as they narrowly lost to Bourussia Dortmund on Wednesday, dampening spirits after their impressive win against PSG.

The impact of these intense European matches on the Toon is yet to be determined. Injuries to Alexander Isak and Jacob Murphy could mean that Anthony Gordon retains his starting position.

Is the match live streaming on TV?

The match is a 3PM kick off which means there is a broadcast blackout in the UK.

You can go live in play from Molineux Stadium with Bet365.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

Gordon has been a persistent thorn in the side of opponents throughout the season, accruing five cards in just seven league starts.

Their next challenge is an away game against a high-flying Wolves team.

Wolves vs Newcastle latest odds

Gary O’Neil has suddenly found himself being hailed as a strategic mastermind, especially after sharing some insightful training videos on Monday Night Football.

This sets the stage for an intriguing clash between two individuals who could be in the running for the England managerial position in the future.

Wolves have the capability to throw a wrench in Newcastle’s plans, who are currently on a five-match unbeaten streak since their loss to Brighton at the beginning of the previous month. During this streak, they’ve secured four wins, with the most remarkable being their 8-0 demolition of Sheffield United.

Newcastle presents a different challenge when playing away from St James’ Park. Their resounding victory at Bramall Lane stands as their sole away win amidst this commendable stretch.

Wolves have been in decent form of late, accumulating eight points from their last four fixtures, a highlight of which was their 2-1 triumph over the reigning champions, Manchester City.

Despite the odds, I believe Wolves have been undervalued at approximately 10/3, indicating they ha