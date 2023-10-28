Home - News - Wolves v Newcastle Live Stream, TV Channel, Kick Off Time

The Sky Sports cameras are back at Molineux tonight as Newcastle Utd pay a visit in this early evening Premier League kick off.

Newcastle experienced a reality check as they lost their leading position in their Champions League group, suffering a 1-0 defeat to Borussia Dortmund, despite striking the crossbar twice in the later stages of the match.

Wolves had a challenging time finding the back of the net at the beginning of the season, with a disputed 1-0 loss in their first match against Manchester United putting them at a disadvantage early on.

Their initial five league games resulted in only one victory, but a well-fought draw against the newly promoted Luton Town seems to have ignited a change in their fortunes.

Is there live streaming?

Yes you can watch the Wolves v Newcastle Utd match live on Sky Sports Main Event this evening. You will require a valid subscription to watch.

You can also go live in play with Bet365.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

Following an unexpected triumph over Manchester City in September, Wolves are now on a four-game unbeaten streak. O’Neil’s squad is poised to capitalize on Newcastle’s quick turnaround, hoping to maintain their momentum.

What time is kick off?

Kick off time for the game is at 17:30 this Saturday evening – live from Molineux the home of Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Now positioned third in their group, the Magpies will face their next challenge without their primary forward, Alexander Isak, who had to leave the field 15 minutes into the game due to a potential reoccurrence of his groin injury.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match will be broadcast on channel 401, which is the Sky Sports Main Event channel.

The Toon are likely to have midfielder Sandro Tonali back in action, even though he is currently facing a 10-month suspension from the Italian Football Federation, which has not yet communicated this penalty to the club.

Newcastle will carry the momentum of a five-match unbeaten streak, which includes four wins without allowing a single goal, into their upcoming match at Molineux.

With odds of 23/10 to secure a victory without conceding, they stand out as a team to watch, especially when pitted against a Wolves squad that has also been performing well, earning eight points out of a possible 12, and notably defeating reigning champions Manchester City with a score of 2-1.