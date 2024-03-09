Home - News - Wolves v Fulham streaming – watch live on tv

Where to watch the Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Fulham FC game live from Molineux on tv today.

The Premier League returns with another round of matches this weekend, featuring a significant clash between Fulham and the impressive Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineux Stadium later this afternoon.

Fulham currently occupies the 12th spot in the Premier League standings and has shown inconsistency throughout the season.

The Cottagers stunned Brighton & Hove Albion with a convincing 3-0 victory in their previous match and will aim for a similar result in this encounter.

TV channel – stream options

This match is not scheduled to be broadcast live in the UK. The match is set to start at 3:00 PM from Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton.

On the flip side, Wolverhampton Wanderers sits in 10th place in the league table and has shown improvement after a slow start to the season. Despite a damaging 3-0 defeat to Newcastle United in their last game, the home side will be eager to bounce back.

While Wolverhampton Wanderers has demonstrated flashes of brilliance this season, they’ll need to find more consistency to secure a spot in European competitions. The hosts have uncovered promising talents and will be determined to make a statement in this fixture.

Fulham has struggled historically in this matchup but will draw confidence from their recent performance. With both teams evenly matched, a draw seems a plausible outcome for this weekend’s game.

