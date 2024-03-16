Home - News - Wolves v Coventry : live streaming on tv

Where to watch the Wolves v Coventry City FA Cup match on TV, including information on the kick off time, TV live broadcast schedule and streaming news.

This Saturday, Molineux Stadium will be the venue for the 2023-24 FA Cup quarterfinal clash between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Coventry City.

Currently having a strong season in the Premier League, Wolverhampton Wanderers will shift their focus to the FA Cup and eye a Wembley appearance.

Their journey to this stage included a 1-0 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion in the last round, where Mario Lemina’s early goal proved decisive.

What TV channel is the game on?

This FA Cup match is scheduled for live broadcast in the UK on ITV. You can get live updates on social media channels and Sky Sports Newsdesk.

Kick off time for this is at 12:15PM from Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton. Alternatively you can use Bet365 and their live in play service which will have live updates from the Stadium from the kick off.

Their previous encounter at this phase of the FA Cup saw Wolverhampton Wanderers overcome Manchester United 2-1.

Coventry’s memorable run in 1987, which led to them winning the competition, was their only prior last-four appearance so fans will be looking forward to this one.

Things will be tough for the Championship side coming into this one.

Under manager Gary O’Neil, a candidate for manager of the year, Wolves are enjoying a decent season, eyeing an unexpected European qualification through the Premier League.

Wolves face injury challenges going into this match, possibly without their top three goal contributors. Hwang Hee-chan and Pedro Neto are injured, and Matheus Cunha is a doubt.

Their recent form has been modest, with more than one goal scored in just one of their past four games and two of their last three home matches at Molineux ending in slim 1-0 wins.

Coventry, on the other hand, have impressively won 5-0 in two of their last four matches.

Facing Wolves presents a significant increase in the level of their opposition, compared to their previous games against lower-tier Maidstone and struggling Championship side Rotherham.

