Home - News - Wolves v Burnley live streaming, tv channel and Amazon Prime EPL

Burnley make the trip to the Midlands to take on Wolverhampton Wanderers tonight, full of confidence following their 5-0 thrashing of Sheffield Utd last weekend.

The Clarets, currently in 19th place, have the opportunity to move out of the relegation zone with a victory at Molineux.

Gary O’Neil’s Wolves team recently showed resilience in an away match against Arsenal, yet suffered a loss. This marks their third defeat in the last four games. A loss in their upcoming Tuesday night match would narrow their lead over Burnley to just five points.

The match is scheduled to be broadcast on Amazon Prime tonight at 19:30. You can also go in play via Bet365 on mobile and via the app.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

Despite Wolves’ impressive record of remaining undefeated in their last four home league games, Burnley has faced challenges on the road, losing their last three away matches and conceding eight goals.

Wolverhampton Wanderers FC

The overall performance metrics suggest a relatively close match-up between the two teams, with Burnley entering the game with a significant boost in confidence.

Wolves are hopeful that goalkeeper Jose Sa will be fit to play after being sidelined with a back injury during the game against Arsenal.

Defender Rayan Ait Nouri might also make a comeback after missing the Arsenal match due to an ankle problem incurred against Fulham.

Jonny Otto was absent from Saturday’s game in London reportedly due to disciplinary reasons, casting uncertainty over his participation in the upcoming match against the Clarets.

Burnley faces challenges with the absence of several key players for Tuesday’s game.

Jordan Beyer is suspended for one match due to accumulating five yellow cards this season, most recently against Sheffield United. Hjalmar Ekdal is likely to step in as the central defender in his place.

Josh Cullen was unable to play in the recent weekend victory due to an injury and remains sidelined. Additionally, Arijanet Muric, Jack Cork, and Lyle Foster are also unavailable for the upcoming match.