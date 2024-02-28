Home - News - Wolves v Brighton : Live streaming of FA Cup on TV

How to watch the FA Cup fifth round match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Brighton FC. Information on the TV live broadcast schedule and stream news on TV.

Brighton & Hove Albion travel to the Molineux on Wednesday night to face Wolverhampton Wanderers in one of only two all-Premier League FA Cup fifth-round ties.

Gary O’Neil’s side will enter the midweek cup contest on the back of edging out Sheffield United 1-0 in the Premier League courtesy of a Pablo Sarabia strike around the half-hour mark last Sunday.

Where to watch

The match is not televised on BBC or ITV tonight as they’re going with a different match to feature. You can watch on Viaplay in Europe. Kick off time for the Southampton Watford game is 7:45PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live television service from Wolves Molineux Stadium.

The hosts defeated fellow Premier League side Brentford, and Black Country rivals West Bromwich Albion to reach the FA Cup fifth round, and they will fancy their chances in front of home support against the Seagulls.

Roberto De Zerbi’s troops, on the other hand, looked on track for a disappointing loss as they chased Everton 1-0 heading into second-half injury time with just 10 men.

Captain Lewis Dunk stepped up with the goods in the final third as he headed home in the dying moments to draw his side level and help Brighton stay in seventh place in the Premier League table, one point clear of their midweek opponents.

