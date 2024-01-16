Home - News - Wolves v Brentford – Where to watch live streaming

Where to watch this Tuesday night replay kick off between Wolves and Brentford FC, including information on the TV live broadcast schedule and FA Cup streaming news.

Wolverhampton Wanderers will host Brentford at Molineux on Tuesday night in one of two all-Premier League FA Cup third-round replays.

Despite going down to 10 men against Brentford in the first meeting between the two sides, Wolves managed to draw 1-1 at the Gtech Community Stadium to live another day in the competition and force a home replay.

The Black Country outfit had Joao Gomes dismissed as early as the ninth minute of the match for a two-footed tackle on Brentford captain Christian Norgaard, who was forced off the pitch as a result.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match from Wolves is televised on Setanta Sports in Europe but not broadcast in the United Kingdom today. Kick off time for the match is 7:30PM.

Bees’ striker Neal Maupay opened the scoring with four minutes remaining until half-time, lashing home with his left foot capitalising on a penalty box chaos, but Tommy Doyle scored his first goal for the club just after the hour mark to force a replay.

The hosts’ are unbeaten in their last eight games on their home games, while the visitors’ have lost four on the spin on the road, which bodes well for Gary O’Neil’s side.

