Home - News - Wolves v Brentford live stream, where to watch the game on tv

Options for viewing the English Premier League game between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Brentford, including details on live TV broadcast times and online streaming availability.

Wolves, having swiftly moved into the top half of the table with their 4-2 win over Chelsea last Sunday, are well-positioned to build on that success in their upcoming match against Brentford at Molineux.

Under the impressive leadership of Gary O’Neil, Wolves have shown strong form, positioning themselves as potential candidates for European competition spots.

Will they be able to continue that run against Brentford this afternoon?

What TV channel is the game on?

Due to the 3PM blackout rule that limits Premier League broadcasts, the match today will not be shown on Sky Sports in the UK. You can watch using the Viaplay sports channel in Europe. The game is scheduled to kick off at 3:00PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live in play service from Wolves’s Molineux Stadium.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

Given their current momentum, Wolves are looking particularly strong at the moment and should be fancied to get a result against Brentford, a team facing relegation concerns and coming off seven losses in their last eight league games.

This season, under the guidance of Gary O’Neil, the home team has evolved into a formidable attacking force, managing to score in 20 out of their 23 Premier League games so far.

This Wolverhampton team has consistently found success in front of goal as the fans have been treated to some entertaining football.

Defensively, they are a little brittle at the back, having conceded at least one goal in 19 of their 23 Premier League matches, which might pose a challenge against a Brentford side that has scored in their last nine league matches.

Brentford also shows defensive vulnerabilities, having been unable to keep a clean sheet in their last 12 games, so we should be in for plenty of goal mouth action.

*Using Bookmaker/Affiliate links on tvwise.co.uk may earn us a commission, at no additional cost to you. 18+ only. T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. For more information, visit begambleaware.org.