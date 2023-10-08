Home - News - Wolves v Aston Villa live streaming guide from Molineux

Aston Villa heads to Molineux for a Sunday afternoon (14:00) clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers in what promises to be a heated West Midlands derby.

Having halted Manchester City’s flawless start to their Premier League campaign, Wolves step into this game on a high. On the other hand, Villa clinched a thrilling 1-0 win against Zrinjski Mostar in the Europa Conference League, with John McGinn securing the win with a late goal.

What TV Channel is the game on?

The Wolves v Aston Villa match will not be broadcast in the UK on either TnT Sport or Sky Sports.

Bet365 will also have their live match in play service in operation from Wolves.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

Wolves may not always be front-of-mind when discussing the league’s offensive powerhouses, but their recent run indicates they’re formidable when pushing forward. Impressively, Wolves have found the back of the net in seven consecutive matches, and their last five games have witnessed goals from both competing sides.

Their morale surged with a 2-1 triumph over Manchester City last weekend, marking their tenth consecutive home league game with a goal.

The only time Gary O’Neill’s squad failed to score this season was during a 1-0 defeat to Man United, a match where many believed they were the superior team.

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde is serving the last of his three-game suspension due to his red card against Luton Town. He’s expected back in action post the international break for the home side.

In brighter news for Wolves, Tommy Doyle, previously ineligible against Manchester City, makes a comeback.

Villa’s manager, Unai Emery, awaits updates on Moussa Diaby and Boubacar Kamara, who sat out the game versus Zrinjski Mostar. While Alex Moreno is eyed for a comeback post the international period, unfortunate injuries mean Emiliano Buendia and Tyrone Mings will be absent for the rest of the campaign.

Both teams enter this face-off riding the waves of their recent victories. Wolves pulled off a massive upset against Man City, while Villa made a remarkable statement by netting six against Brighton, ascending to fifth on the leaderboard.

Villa’s only league stumbles so far took place at Anfield and St. James’ Park – which, given the opponents, is certainly excusable.

While Aston Villa recently overwhelmed Brighton with a six-goal onslaught, their defensive record tells a different tale, having secured only two shutouts in their past 12 league fixtures.

Under Unai Emery’s guidance, Villa has netted goals in nine of their last 10 league encounters.

Considering Villa’s recent European game, they might face fatigue.

Wolves’ inconsistency – like shining against Manchester United but faltering against Brighton – makes it hard to predict their form.

Given the derby nature of this encounter, expect a tight and competitive match.