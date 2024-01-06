Home - News - Wimbledon v Ipswich live streaming on TV online

Where to watch the lunch time FA Cup kick off between AFC Wimbledon and Ipswich Town, including information on the live TV broadcast schedule and streaming news.

Championship runners-up Ipswich Town will take a much-needed break from their promotion charge when they travel to the Cherry Red Records Stadium to face League Two side AFC Wimbledon in the early Saturday kick off.

The festive cheer has whittled away on the blue side of East Anglia, with Ipswich Town now five games without a win following shock back-to-back goalless draws against QPR and Stoke City away from home.

What TV channel is the game on?

Today’s third Round FA Cup match is not televised on either BBC Sport or ITV in the United Kingdom today due to other featured match broadcasts. Kick off time for the match is lunchtime at 12:30PM.

You can alternatively watch Bet365’s live TV service from AFC Wimbledon’s Cherry Red Records Stadium.

Having won just one of their last six second-tier games, the Tractor Boys have slipped to ten points behind league leaders Leicester City and just three points ahead of third-placed Southampton.

Kieran McKenna’s side desperately need to break out of this miserable rut, and an FA Cup fourth-round tie against a lower-tier side could just be what the doctor ordered to get themselves back on track.

Wimbledon, meanwhile, will come into this FA Cup clash with Ipswich Town in fine form and currently sit in seventh place in League Two, which is the final playoff spot.

The Dons’ have lost only one of their past eight games across all competitions, netting four or more goals five times in that run.

