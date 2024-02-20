Why isn’t the Manchester City vs Brentford game live on TV?

Home - News - Why isn’t the Manchester City vs Brentford game live on TV?

Where to watch this Premier League football match between Manchester City and Brentford FC, including information on how to watch a the live broadcast on TV and stream news.

Recently, these two teams faced off just 15 days ago. In that match, City emerged victorious with a 3-1 scoreline, largely due to Phil Foden’s remarkable hat-trick.

Since then, City has secured two wins in three matches. However, their performance in the 1-1 stalemate against Chelsea was underwhelming.

On the other side, Brentford showcased their skills with a win over Wolves at Molineux but found themselves outclassed by Liverpool in their Saturday match.

What TV channel is the game on?

Fans in the UK won’t be able to view the City vs Brentford match live as it hasn’t been chosen for television broadcast by Sky Sports, TNT Sports, or Amazon Prime Video. Kick off time for this EPL fixture is 7:30PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live in play service from Man City’s Etihad Stadium.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

This season, Brentford has found it challenging against top-tier teams, losing seven out of eight games against the current top six sides.

The Bees have managed to score in six of these matches. With Ivan Toney back in action, their goal-scoring average has increased to 1.8 goals per game, suggesting a strong possibility for both teams to score in their upcoming encounter.

Foden has a notable record against Frank’s team, scoring five times in their five encounters since Brentford’s promotion.

In contrast, Erling Haaland is yet to find the net against them, making Foden a more likely candidate for a goal-scoring bet.

Despite not scoring until the latter half of the match, Toney was a significant threat in the game against Liverpool, taking several shots on target.

His performance at the Etihad has been impressive too, having scored twice there in the previous season.

*Using Bookmaker/Affiliate links on tvwise.co.uk may earn us a commission, at no additional cost to you. 18+ only. T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. For more information, visit begambleaware.org.