Who is Nigel Farage on I'm A Celebrity?

Nigel Farage is a British broadcaster and former politician known for his leadership roles in the UK Independence Party (UKIP) and the Brexit Party.

He is currently a contestant on the 2023 version of I’m A Celebrity….Get Me Out of Here.

He served as a Member of the European Parliament (MEP) for South East England from 1999 until the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union in 2020.

Farage is recognized for his Eurosceptic views and was a prominent campaigner for the UK’s withdrawal from the EU​​.

What is Nigel Farage’s Background?

Nigel Farage was born on April 3, 1964, in Farnborough, Kent, England. His father was a stockbroker, and his grandfather served in the First World War. Farage’s family history includes German ancestry, with some of his great-grandparents emigrating to London from Frankfurt.

He was educated at Dulwich College, a private school in South London, where he developed an early interest in politics and was active in the Conservative Party during his school days​​.

What Did Nigel Farage Do Before Entering Politics?

Before entering politics, Farage worked in the City of London, trading commodities at the London Metal Exchange. He initially joined the American commodity operation of Drexel Burnham Lambert, later moving to Crédit Lyonnais Rouse and then to Refco and Natixis Metals.

Farage’s early political affiliations included the Conservative Party, which he joined in 1978 but left in 1992, protesting against the Treaty on European Union signed at Maastricht. He became a founding member of UKIP in 1993​​.

What Was Nigel Farage’s Role in the European Parliament?

Farage was elected to the European Parliament in 1999 and was re-elected in subsequent elections until 2014. In the European Parliament, he was known for his Eurosceptic stance and was the leader of the UKIP contingent.

Farage was also a co-leader of the multinational Eurosceptic group, Europe of Freedom and Direct Democracy. He gained recognition for his effective speaking skills and was ranked as one of the most influential MEPs​​.

What Controversies Has Nigel Farage Been Involved In?

Nigel Farage has been involved in various controversies, particularly for his outspoken and sometimes provocative style in the European Parliament. In one notable incident in 2010, he made headlines for his criticism of Herman Van Rompuy, then President of the European Council, questioning his legitimacy and calling him a “damp rag” and a “low grade bank clerk.”

This led to a reprimand from the President of the European Parliament and a docking of his allowance for ten days​​.