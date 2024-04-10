Home - News - Where to watch Wycombe v Derby streaming on tv

Where to watch the League One game between Wycombe Wanderers and Derby County, including how to watch and view the match through a live stream online.

Fresh from their Wembley heartbreak, Wycombe Wanderers resume League One action on Wednesday as they host promotion hopefuls Derby County.

Two-time EFL Trophy winners Peterborough United beat Wycombe 2-1 in the final at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, ending the Chairboys’ hopes of getting their hands on the silverware for the first time.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match is not televised on Sky Sports or TnT Sprt in the UK today as they’ve opted to go with the Championship games. Kick off time for the Wycombe Derby game is 7:45PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live television service from Wycombe’s Adams Park Ground.

The hosts now turn their attention back to business in League One, where they sit in 14th place in the table, although they boast two games in hand on the teams directly above them in the standings.

Although head coach Matt Bloomfield will be aware that Wycombe are not yet technically safe, three points here would almost guarantee it in what is turning out to be a very tight bottom half of the League One table.

That’s easier said than done against a Derby County side looking for a victory that will further cement their second spot in the third-tier table heading into the home straight of the season.

The Rams’ plans of catching up with leaders Portsmouth at the summit suffered a huge setback in their last game as they drew 2-2 with Pompey.

With that draw and a recent loss to Northampton on the road, the visitors are realistically eyeing the second automatic promotion berth, but with Bolton and Peterborough United hot on their heels, the Rams can’t afford to slip up here.

