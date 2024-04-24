Home - News - Where to watch Wolves v Bournemouth streaming on tv

Where to watch this midweek Premier League fixture between Wolverhampton Wanderers and AFC Bournemouth, including how to watch and view the match through a live stream online.

A mid-table clash between Wolves and Bournemouth with a lot to play for as s single point separates them in the Premier League. Bournemouth head to Molineux Stadium on the back of a 3-1 defeat at Aston Villa at the weekend, while Wolves’ went down 2-0 at Arsenal.

Wolves – Bournemouth live streams and tv listings

The match is not televised on Sky Sports Main Event or TnT Sport in the UK today as they’ve opted to go with a different game. Kick off time for the Wolves Bournemouth game is 7:45PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live television service from Wolves’ Molineux Ground.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

The last five meetings between the two have yielded three wins for Wolves and just one for Bournemouth, with the former having notched up two away victories to the southern side during those games.

This puts Wolves ahead in our eyes in terms of betting but we cannot say for sure that the home team will succeed.

On the table statistics Bournemouth has lost fewer matches this season yet it’s with the home side that we will go for our result. Mark our words, however, that this will not be an easy ride for either side.

Our tip – Wolves 3, Bournemouth 2

*Using Bookmaker/Affiliate links on tvwise.co.uk may earn us a commission, at no additional cost to you. 18+ only. T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. For more information, visit begambleaware.org.