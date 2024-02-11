Where to watch West Ham vs Arsenal in the UK

Information on where to view the English Premier League match between West Ham Utd and Arsenal, covering live TV broadcast schedules and options for online streaming.

West Ham United is set to aim for a second victory against Arsenal in the Premier League this season when they meet at the London Stadium on Sunday.

The Hammers haven’t managed to beat Arsenal both at home and away in the same season since the 2006/07 campaign, highlighted by Marlon Harwood and Bobby Zamora’s contributions in two 1-0 victories.

How to watch live streaming on TV

The match is broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event in the United Kingdom this afternoon. The game is scheduled to kick off at 2:00PM.

This season, West Ham has already secured two wins against Arsenal, with a 3-1 victory at home in the League Cup and a 2-0 success at the Emirates in the league.

The Hammers are now keen to complete a trio of wins against the Gunners, with the upcoming match televised live.

Despite the expectation of an Arsenal victory given their recent form, including three consecutive wins, and West Ham’s lack of victories in 2024, the Hammers’ record suggests potential for a strong performance.

They have drawn four out of six matches in 2024, and the London Stadium has proven challenging for visiting teams, with only Manchester City and Everton managing wins there this season.

Under David Moyes, West Ham has remained unbeaten in their last 10 home games, including wins against teams like Arsenal, Freiburg, and Manchester United. This run offers hope for at least a draw in the upcoming match.

Arsenal, back in the title contention with three straight wins, faces scrutiny over their away performance, having narrowly defeated Nottingham Forest 2-1 in their last away match.

Prior to this, Mikel Arteta’s team experienced a four-game winless streak on the road, and they have suffered a defeat at the London Stadium already this season, losing 3-1 in the League Cup.

