Where to watch West Ham v Wolves on TV: live stream, match coverage

How to watch the Sunday afternoon Premier League kick off between West Ham Utd and Wolves, including information on the live TV broadcast schedule and streaming news.

Fresh off the back of securing progression to the last 16 of the Europa League, West Ham United are back in Premier League action on Sunday when they welcome Wolves to the London Stadium.

The Hammers’ bounced back from their 5-0 loss at Fulham last weekend with a 2-0 home win in the Europa League over Freiburg to book their spot in the Europa League last-16 by beating Freiburg on Thursday night.

What TV channel is the match on?

The match is live streaming in the UK, with Sky Sports Main Event broadcasting the game from the kick off time of 2PM.

David Moyes’ put out a strong looking side into the latter stages of European football once more, making it a quick turnaround for the squad.

West Ham busy in Europe

It remains to be seen if the Hammers boss will rest players for this clash, given that the EFL Cup quarter final tie against Liverpool is just around the corner.

Wolves, on the other hand, are currently sitting in 13th place in the Premier League table. The Black Country outfit had the opportunity to put the finishing stroke on Steve Cooper’s Nottingham Forest coffin last time out, but they passed it up, as they only played out a 1-1 draw with the Tricky Trees.

Wolves need to improve on their travels

The visitors’ have one of the poorest away records in the division and have lost their last three games on the road. Gary O’Neil’s side will look to end their barren run of results on the road on Sunday, but that’s easier said than done.