Home - News - Where to watch West Brom v Sunderland live streaming

Where to watch the match between West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland, including news on the TV live broadcast schedule and streaming information.

Aiming to further cement their place in the playoffs, West Bromwich Albion will host mid-table Sunderland at The Hawthorns in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

After three consecutive draws against Watford, Stoke City, and Millwall since Easter matchday, West Brom were given the ideal opportunity to return to the win column when they locked horns against an already-relegated Rotherham United at The Hawthorns in midweek.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match from West Bromwich Albion is not televised live in the United Kingdom today but can be watched on Viaplay or Arena Sports in Europe. Kick off time for the match is 3:00PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live in play service from West Brom’s Hawthorns Stadium.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

The Baggies duly obliged, extending their unbeaten run to 10 games with a comfy 2-0 win. West Brom seem to be locked in for a play-off berth, sitting in fifth place with a nine-point buffer over Coventry City in seventh.

Carlos Corberan’s side will not be able to secure automatic promotion, but they will be hoping to retain their momentum heading into the play-offs, and they will fancy their prospects against an out-of-form Sunderland side.

The Black Cats had their own promotion ambitions entering into the 2023–24 season, but their chances of finishing in the top six have long since faded. The visitors have only won one of their past eleven games, although they did restrict promotion hopefuls Leeds to a goalless draw at Elland Road last time out.

*Using Bookmaker/Affiliate links on tvwise.co.uk may earn us a commission, at no additional cost to you. 18+ only. T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. For more information, visit begambleaware.org.