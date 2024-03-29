Home - News - Where to watch Watford v Leeds Utd on tv

Where to watch this kick off from the Championship between Watford FC and Leeds United, how to watch, TV Channel information and live streaming information.

Table-toppers Leeds United will aim to spend the Easter weekend at the top of the Championship table when they travel south to face Watford in Good Friday’s evening contest at Vicarage Road.

Things are very congested at the top of the Championship table, with just one point separating the top three. Leeds claimed the top spot for the first time this season after they beat Millwall 2-0 at Elland Road prior to the international break.

Live streaming news

This evening match is broadcast on the Sky Sports Football channel (UK/Ire). Kick off time for the game is at the later time of 8PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live in play service from Vicarage Road Stadium in Watford.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

Wilfried Gnonto and Daniel James were among the goals, while Giorginio Rutter grabbed assists for both to take his tally to 17 for the league season.

Daniel Farke’s troops have been breathing fire since the turn of the year. Putting aside their 1-1 draw with Huddersfield Town, they have won all 12 Championship games, and head to Vicarage Road on the back of recording three straight wins against Stoke City, Sheffield Wednesday, and Millwall.

Watford, on the other hand, are enduring a rough run of results, having registered just two wins from their past 13 games. The hosts have picked up seven losses in that period, ultimately resulting in manager Valentin Ismael receiving the marching orders from the trigger-happy Hornets’ hierarchy.

Former Manchester United and Watford midfielder Tom Cleverley, who only hanged up his boots at Vicarage Road last year, has been put in interim charge of the Golden Boys at the moment and steered his side to a 1-0 victory over an out-of-form Birmingham side at St Andrew’s prior to the international break.

Watford currently sit in 13th place in the second-tier table, enjoying a decent buffer above the relegation scrap, but with little to no chance of a late playoff bid as their season looks to be winding down.

*Using Bookmaker/Affiliate links on tvwise.co.uk may earn us a commission, at no additional cost to you. 18+ only. T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. For more information, visit begambleaware.org.