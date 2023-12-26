Home - News - Where to watch Watford v Bristol City live streaming

Where to watch this afternoon kick off between Watford FC and Bristol City, including information on the live TV broadcast schedule and stream news.

Two teams looking for a third successive victory will meet in the Championship on Tuesday, as Watford welcome Bristol City to Vicarage Road for a fiery Boxing Day clash.

The Hornets looked set to claim a defeat against Blackburn Rovers on Saturday before two late goals from substitutes Mileta Rajovic and Rhys Healey flipped things around and made sure they took all three points back to Vicarage Road.

What TV channel is the game on?

This Saturday afternoon match from Vicarage Road is not live streaming on Sky Sports Main Event or the Sky Sports Football channel in the United Kingdom due to broadcast restrictions. Kick off time for the match is 3PM.

After a shaky start to the campaign, Valerien Ismael’s side have lost only two of their past 13 league games, and the victory at Ewood Park lifted the ‘Orns up to seventh place in the table, and on the verge of playoff places.

Bristol City also look to be finding their feet under Liam Manning, and clinched back-to-back Championship wins ahead of Boxing Day’s clash, as they pulled off a great comeback to come from 2-1 down to beat Hull City 3-2 at Ashton Gate.

The Championship table is extremely congested in and around the playoff spots right now, and the Robins would overtake their opponents if they come out on top here, despite sitting five places below them at the time of writing.