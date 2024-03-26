Home - News - Where to watch Wales v Poland live streaming on tv

Where to watch this Euro 2024 Qualifier as Wales take on Poland for a place in the Euro 2024 Finals, including how to watch and live stream information.

This is it for Wales and Poland fans as their Euro Qualification comes down to a single game in Cardiff tonight.

Wales has shown remarkable resilience in their journey towards Euro 2024, currently riding a seven-match unbeaten streak as they prepare to face Poland at the Cardiff City Stadium.

This critical match follows their impressive performance against Finland, where they secured a 4-1 victory.

Here’s how you can watch

The match is televised on the Welsh channel S4C Digital. You can watch the Wales game on your smart television channel 134 on Sky or 164 on your Virgin TV. Kick off time for Wales Poland is 7:45PM from the City of Cardiff Stadium.

Another way to watch is to use Bet365's live in play service which begins at the match start.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next t

The Welsh team, which had a modest start in Group D of the Euro 2024 qualifiers, has been strengthening their position. Their recent success in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, including victories over Austria and Ukraine, was further bolstered by their commanding win over Finland.

On the other side, Poland presents a formidable challenge. They have a history of dominance over Wales, including two victories in the 2022 Nations League.

Is there a S4C live stream free?

Yes. You shouldn’t have to pay for the S4C stream tonight as it is live for free on terrestrial television for UK residents. The channel for S4C is Sky 134 and Virgin TV 164.

Is there commentary?

Yes the commentary will be in the Welsh language tonight. There won’t be any option to turn it off using your red button on your remote.

Is the Wales game on tv today?

Yes the game will be shown live in the United Kingdom from the kick off time of 7:45PM from the City of Cardiff Stadium. The match will be broadcast on the Welsh language channel S4C Digital which is available on channel 164 on Virgin TV.

Despite their unbeaten streak against Wales, Poland’s recent performances, especially in away games, have been less convincing.

The Poles suffered losses in their qualifying group and drew against Moldova and the Czech Republic.

Robert Lewandowski, a key figure for Poland, may not be in his prime form compared to his peak years at Bayern Munich, but he still poses a significant threat.

As Wales prepares, their focus will be on replicating the intensity of their Finland match and managing Lewandowski’s potential impact.

Wales’ previous success against a strong opponent like Croatia in the qualifiers is a positive indicator but the Polish striker should provide plenty of threat going forward.

If they can maintain the same level of performance, Robert Page’s Welsh side stand a good chance of securing a win over Poland, potentially avoiding the need for extra time.

They’ll want to get this one done in 90 minutes.

