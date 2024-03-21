Home - News - Where to watch Wales v Finland streaming on tv

Where to watch this Euro 2024 Qualification game between Wales and Finland, including how to watch and view the match through a live stream online.

Wales and Finland will be looking to take another step closer to Euro 2024 when the pair square off in their winner-takes-all qualifying playoff Path A semi-final clash at the Cardiff City Stadium on Thursday night.

Either Poland or Estonia will await the victors of this tie in the final next Tuesday, where a spot in a daunting Group D comprising France, the Netherlands and Austria in the final tournament in Germany will be up for grabs.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match is not televised on TnT Sports tonight unfortunately but can be viewed on the Welsh language channel S4C. Kick off time for the Wales Finland game is 7:45PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live in play service from Wales’s City of Cardiff Stadium.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

Rob Page’s Welsh side are just two wins away from securing a third straight European Championship qualification.

The Red Dragons finished in a respectable third-place in the qualifying group behind Croatia and Turkey, just four points behind automatic progression.

The Welsh have qualified for the last two Euros by finishing in the top two of their qualification group, but this time around they must do it the hard way via the play-offs.

Having said that, after clinching their first World Cup qualification in 64 years in the 2022 Qatar edition thanks to a pair of play-off victories over Austria and Ukraine, they will be confident about their prospects here.

Finland, who are ranked 31 places below the hosts in the most recent FIFA rankings, finished third in their qualifying group with a commendable record of 18 points out of available 30, four points behind Denmark and Slovenia in Group H.

The Finns will be looking to qualify for a major tournament finals for just the second time in their history, after making it to Euro 2020.

*Using Bookmaker/Affiliate links on tvwise.co.uk may earn us a commission, at no additional cost to you. 18+ only. T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. For more information, visit begambleaware.org.