Where to watch the Djokovic vs Cerundolo match from French Open

The French Open tennis tournament continues into the fourth round as nuber one seed Novak Djokovic faces Francisco Cerundolo, with tennis fans able to watch all the action on TV from the courts of Roland Garros.

Novak Djokovic faced a formidable challenge in the third round of the French Open, and his upcoming match against emerging star Francisco Cerundolo on Monday looks like a difficult match to get up for after an energy sapping performance in the last round in Paris.

News is that this game will be live once again and there are a variety of streaming options to watch the game. Information on the Djokovic game has been released so here are the details.

Live streams and tv options

You can watch the Djokovic fourth round match live if you live in the UK. Viewers can watch the match live on Eurosport HD1 channel or through the Eurosport mobile app.

There is another option to watch – viewers can also use Bet365 who have a live feed from all the games from Roland Garros.

The rain has disrupted the French Open schedule this week, causing delays that led to Djokovic playing until after 3 a.m. against Lorenzo Musetti in the third round.

Despite the grueling match, Djokovic’s superior stamina prevailed, resulting in a 7-5, 6-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-0 victory. However, the 37-year-old’s path doesn’t get any easier as he prepares to face Cerundolo and the Serb must be worries about his performance levels as youth finally looks to catch up with the Serbian.