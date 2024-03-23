Home - News - Where to watch Stockport v MK Dons streaming on tv

Where to watch this League Two game between Stockport County and the MK Dons, including how to watch and view the match through a live stream online.

The race to secure an automatic promotion berth in League Two is heating up.

Second-placed Stockport County will welcome fourth-placed Milton Keynes Dons to Edgeley Park on Saturday evening for a pivotal encounter, with just a single point separating the two sides in the table.

Although they are currently holding the runner-up spot, the hosts’ recent form has been lacklustre. They have only won one of their past seven games and are in need of a quick turnaround in form to confirm their spot in League One next season.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match is not televised on TnT Sports the UK today unfortunately but is on Sky Sports Football. Kick off time for the Stockport MK Dons game is 5:15PM with the referee M. Edwards.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live in play service from Stockport’s Edgeley Park Stadium.

David Challinor’s troops are coming off a frustrating 1-1 draw to Crawley Town last Saturday. They broke the deadlock midway through the second half thanks to a Antoni Sercevic strike, but were forced to settle for a point after Klaidi Lolos levelled things up seven minutes from normal time.

MK Dons have been in the chasing pack for automatic promotion and will be eager to stake their claim with a statement victory here.

Michael Williamson’s side head into the encounter brimming with confidence, having won three of their last four League Two games, including a 3-1 win over Crewe Alexandra last time out.

After a goalless first half, the visitors sprang to life in the second, with Matt Dennis bagging a brace while Stephen Wearne sealed the deal with the third.

