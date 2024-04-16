Where to watch Southampton vs Preston on TV today

Where to watch the Championship match between Southampton and Preston North Ends, including news on the TV live broadcast schedule and streaming information.

Southampton has received a boost in their bid for Championship promotion, thanks to both Leeds and Leicester slipping up in recent weeks, but they must defeat Preston tonight to have any chance on an automatic promotion spot.

Preston still has a slim chance to clinch a playoff position, but they must win all remaining matches and rely on their rivals to lose points so they’ve also got plenty to play for.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match from Southampton is televised live in the United Kingdom today on Sky Sports Football channel. Kick off time for the match is 8:00PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live in play service from Southampton’s St Mary’s Stadium.

The race for promotion in the Championship has been fraught with drama throughout the season, highlighted by Leicester, the long-time frontrunners, losing two consecutive games.

Leeds and Ipswich, their closest rivals, have faltered as well, gathering only one and two points respectively from their last three matches, thus opening the door for Southampton.

Initially pegged for a playoff spot, the Saints now see a path to automatic promotion, especially if they win their two games in hand against Ipswich and Leeds.

Their first test in this critical stretch is hosting Preston, a team that has struggled with consistency and is currently eight points shy of the playoff zone, despite having a game in hand on sixth-place Norwich.

Earlier this season, the matchup ended in a high-scoring 2-2 draw, setting the stage for another thrilling encounter.

Southampton, the second highest scorers in the league with 81 goals in 41 games, have seen their home games at St Mary’s produce fireworks, with over four goals in half of those matches.

After a 3-2 victory over Watford at home on Saturday, and leading the league in scoring in 38 out of 41 games, Southampton is poised for another high-scoring game.

Preston, fresh from scoring four goals against Huddersfield, also has a potent attack and is likely to contribute to a high-scoring game.

