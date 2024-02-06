Home - News - Where to watch Southampton v Watford streaming on tv

Where to watch the FA Cup fourth round replay game between Southampton FC and Watford FC, including how to watch and view the match through a live stream online.

Southampton and Watford are set to battle it out in an FA Cup fourth-round replay at St Mary’s Stadium on Tuesday night. A trip to Premier League territory awaits the winner of the midweek clash, as Liverpool will be lying in wait for a fifth-round showdown.

Russell Martin’s side stretched their unbeaten run in all competitions to a remarkable 23 games over the weekend, as they secured a fairly routine 2-0 victory over relegation-threatened Rotherham United in what was a lop-sided encounter.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match is not televised on the BBC in the UK today as they’ve opted for the Leeds Utd match. Kick off time for the Southampton Watford game is 7:45PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live television service from Southampton’s St Marys Stadium.

As a result, they currently perch second in the Championship table, with the south coast outfit now one point above third-placed Ipswich Town, who looked set to secure the second and final automatic qualification spot, but have suffered a dip in form.

The Hornets, meanwhile, have more incentive to go all guns blazing in this tie considering that they are currently languishing midtable in the Championship, and suffered a surprise 1-0 loss to Cardiff City in Hertfordshire last time out.

Head coach Valerien Ismael will still believe his side have a shot at making the playoffs. For that to happen, they must snap a dull four-match winless streak (D3, L1).

The two sides played out a 1-1 draw in the original tie on January 28. Matheus Martins’ opener put the Hornets’ ahead in the fifth minute, and it appeared as though the Saints’ incredible unbeaten streak was coming to an abrupt end at Vicarage Road, but Stuart Armstrong’s deceiving strike in the 89th minute saved the day for the hosts.

