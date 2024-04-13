Home - News - Where to watch Southampton v Watford streaming on tv

Where to watch this Championship match between Southampton FC and Watford FC, including information on the TV live broadcast schedule and streaming options.

Southampton will look to cut the gap on the top three in the Championship when they play host to mid-table Watford at St Mary’s Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Ahead of the latest slate of Championship fixtures, it feels like Southampton would have to settle for a playoff berth, currently sitting 10 points shy of leaders Leicester City.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match from Southampton is not televised live in the United Kingdom today. Kick off time for the match is 3:00PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live in play service from Southampton’s St Mary’s Stadium.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

However, given they boast at least one match in hand on the sides above them, and with games against the Foxes and Leeds United still to come on their fixture list, Russell Martin’s troops will feel they still hold an outside chance to break into the congested race for automatic promotion.

The Saints are coming into this clash off the back of a 2-1 victory over Coventry City, which snapped a three-game winless run. Kyle Walker-Peters and Che Adams put the Saints up two goals early before Jake Bidwell cut the margin in half in the second period.

Russell Martin’s men hung on for three points, but they will now face a tricky Watford side who have been difficult to beat in recent weeks.

The 14th-placed Hornets have turned in gritty defensive displays under interim boss Tom Cleverley, having held the likes of Leeds United, West Bromwich Albion, Preston North End, and Ipswich Town to stalemates in their last four fixtures, so they will be confident of getting a result at St. Mary’s Stadium.

*Using Bookmaker/Affiliate links on tvwise.co.uk may earn us a commission, at no additional cost to you. 18+ only. T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. For more information, visit begambleaware.org.