Where to watch Southampton v Hull streaming on tv

Where to watch this Tuesday EFL match between Southampton FC and Hull City, including information on the TV live broadcast schedule and streaming news.

Southampton will be looking to extend their winning run to 10 games at home when they host an improving Hull City side at St. Mary’s on Tuesday night.

The Saints’ returned to winning ways in statement fashion as they secured a 2-0 win over West Bromwich Albion at the Hawthorns last Saturday thanks to goals from Ryan Fraser and David Brooks.

What TV channel is the game on?

There are no Tuesday night games live in the UK tonight unfortunately. Sky Sports, BBC Sport and ITV will not be broadcasting any EFL fixtures. You can get live match updates from Sky Sports Newsdesk this evening. Kick off time for the match is 7:45PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live service from Southampton’s St Mary’s Stadium.

This followed a 3-1 loss at the hands of Bristol City last midweek that snapped their tremendous 25-match unbeaten run.

Russell Martin’s side currently sit in third place in the table, with 67 points from 32 games, as they eye an instant promotion back to the Premier League. They are two points behind runners-up Leeds United, and they could overtake them with a win here.

As for Hull City, Liam Rosenior’s side continued their quest for a playoff berth with a 2-1 win against Huddersfield Town at the John Smith’s Stadium last Saturday.

They are outside the playoffs on goal differential but have a game in hand over teams like Coventry City and Norwich City above them.

