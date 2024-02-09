Home - News - Where to watch Sheffield Wed v Birmingham live streaming on tv

How to access the live stream of the Friday night Championship match between Sheffield Wednesday and Birmingham City, including options for watching and viewing the game online.

Sheffield Wednesday welcome Birmingham City to Hillsborough Stadium on Friday evening, looking for the morale-boosting victory that would keep their Championship survival hopes alive.

The Owls come into this clash off the back of being dumped out of the FA Cup on Tuesday night, as they suffered a 4-1 loss against Coventry City at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match is televised on Sky Sports Football channel in the UK today. Kick off time for the Sheffield Wednesday Birmingham game is 8:00PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live in play service from Wednesday’s Hillsborough Ground.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

An extended FA Cup run would surely not be at the top of Danny Rohl’s priority list given their woes in the second-tier, but shipping three goals inside the opening 13 minutes of the second period doesn’t paint the show of resilience required to stay in the Championship.

Wednesday’s survival prospects are looking increasingly grim as they are eight points from safety in the Championship after last weekend’s damaging 4-0 loss to Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town, another side embroiled in the relegation scrap.

As for the visitors, Birmingham are still getting over their disastrous Wayne Rooney experiment that put them in real jeopardy, however a win and a draw from Tony Mowbray’s opening three league games at the helm have kept them four points above the dreaded bottom-three.

The Blues lost for the first time in the Championship under new manager last time out away at West Brom.

They looked to set to earn a point from what was a drab goalless affair, but a lapse of concentration at the back meant the Baggies ran away with all three points.

*Using Bookmaker/Affiliate links on tvwise.co.uk may earn us a commission, at no additional cost to you. 18+ only. T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. For more information, visit begambleaware.org.