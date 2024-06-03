Home - News - Where to watch Scotland v Gibraltar on TV

Scotland’s preparation for the European Football Championship starts with a friendly match against Gibraltar which takes place in the Algarve on Monday.

Scotland had an impressive campaign in the qualifying series and the Tartan Army fans will be looking for an enjoyable Euros.

Monday’s game will mark the third meeting between Gibraltar and Scotland, with the Tartan Army having won both previous matchups.

Is there live streaming of the game?

The match is not on Sky Sports in the UK but you can watch You can watch the match on Premier Sports 1 from the kick off time.

The last encounter between the two sides was a European Championship qualifying clash in October 2015, which Scotland won 6-0, highlighted by a hat-trick from Steven Fletcher of Wrexham.

Gibraltar has struggled offensively, failing to score in their last 12 games across all competitions while conceding 48 goals during that period. On the other hand, Scotland has not kept a clean sheet in their last seven games.

Ranked 203rd in the latest FIFA rankings, Gibraltar now sits 164 places behind their midweek opponents.

With only a few days left, Scotland needs to be in top shape as they are grouped with host nation Germany, Switzerland, and Hungary.

Date and Kick-Off Time:

Date: Monday, 3rd June 2024

Monday, 3rd June 2024 Kick-Off Time: 5:00 PM UK

5:00 PM UK Venue: Estádio Algarve

Scotland Form Guide:

Scotland’s preparation for the Euros includes this friendly against Gibraltar. The Scots are winless in the last few games and will be aiming to turn things around with a convincing win.

Northern Ireland (Loss)

Netherlands (Loss)

Norway (Draw)

Georgia (Draw)

France (Loss)

Gibraltar Form Guide: