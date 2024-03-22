Home - UK - Where to watch Romania v N. Ireland streaming on tv

Where to watch this friendly international game between Northern Ireland and Romania, including how to watch and view the match through a live stream online.

Northern Ireland make the trip to Bucharest to take on Romania at Arena Nationala in a friendly international fixture on Friday evening.

The hosts will be utilising this friendly encounter as a warm-up opportunity for the upcoming Euros this summer, having secured qualification for their first major tournament in more than eight years.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match is not televised on TnT Sports tonight but is live on Viaplay sports channel in the UK. Kick off time for the N. Ireland Romania game is 7:45PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live in play service from the Arena Nationala in Bucharest.

Edward Iordanescu’s side topped their qualifying group ahead of the likes of Switzerland and Israel to punch their ticket at this summer’s Euros in Germany, coming out on top in six of their 10 games and spending the entire campaign unbeaten.

This is Tricolorii’s first of four Euro preparation friendlies, with them set to head to Madrid next week to face Colombia, followed by two final home games against Bulgaria and Liechtenstein in June before the Euros kick off.

Michael O’Neill’s Northern Ireland, meanwhile, will look to get back on track after a disappointing qualification campaign.

The visitors struggled with injuries and only won three games in the Euro 2024 campaign, two of which came against minnows San Marino.

However, their surprise victory over Denmark at Windsor Park in their final Group H game provided a genuine ray of hope.

O’Neill’s side contains some promising young talent, including West Ham teenage sensation Callum Marshall, Liverpool starlet Conor Bradley, as well as Sunderland’s Trai Hume and Daniel Ballard, all of whom have been dubbed as the future of Northern Irish football and will be put to the test against high-quality opposition in these friendlies.

