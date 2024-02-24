Home - News - Where to watch Rangers v Hearts live streaming on TV today

Find out where to watch the Scottish Premiership match this Saturday afternoon between Glasgow Rangers and Hearts, including details on live TV broadcast schedules and streaming options.

League leaders Rangers play host to in-form Hearts at Ibrox Stadium in arguably the most mouthwatering clash in the Scottish Premiership this weekend.

With their 3-0 victory over St. Johnstone on Sunday, the Gers pounced on another Celtic slip-up as they surpassed fierce rivals Celtic to lead the Scottish Premiership standings for the first time this season.

Rangers have had an incredible run of results since new boss Philippe Clement’s arrival, considering they were eight points behind the Bhoys at the top of the table when they sacked Michael Beale earlier in the season.

The Gers now sit two points above Celtic with a better goal difference.

What TV channel is the game on?

Due to EPL television restrictions in Scotland, this match will not be shown live on Sky Sports Football, Main Event, or TNT Sports this afternoon. The match is scheduled to start at 3:00 PM.

Alternatively, Bet365’s in-play service offers live coverage from Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow.

Hearts, meanwhile, are enjoying a brilliant run of results at the moment as they strive to reclaim their place at the top of Scottish football.

The visitors sit in third place in the league table with 51 points, 14 clear of fourth-placed Kilmarnock.

They came out on top with a 2-0 scoreline against Motherwell last time out, thanks to second-half strikes from talismanic striker Lawrence Shankland and substitute Kenneth Vargas.

