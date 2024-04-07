Home - News - Where to watch Rangers v Celtic live streaming

Where you can watch the SPL game between Rangers FC and Celtic FC today. I’ve got all the information on the TV live broadcast and streaming options.

In this eagerly anticipated top-of-the-table clash, Rangers and their arch-rivals Celtic go head-to-head in what promises to be an intense match at Ibrox in Glasgow.

Currently, Rangers are just one point behind Celtic in the Scottish Premiership, with an additional match against Dundee scheduled for next week.

What TV channel is the game on?

I’ve had a look at the broadcast listings for the Rangers Celtic game and you can watch on Sky Sports Football in the UK today or Arena Sports and Viaplay in Europe. You may need a VPN to access the overseas streams. Kick off time for the match is 12:00PM GMT.

You can also use Bet365’s live in play service which begins at 12 noon from Rangers Ibrox Stadium.

Rangers impressive home record includes thirteen wins out of sixteen at Ibrox in the league.

Following their exit from the Europa League and a victory over Hibernian in the league after the international break, Rangers are entering this Glasgow Derby with renewed momentum.

Celtic rebounded from a loss to Hearts a month ago, which cost them the top spot in the SPFL. Since then, they’ve racked up three straight victories, maintaining pressure in the title race.

Celtic has been formidable in attack, netting ten goals across their last three games.

The stakes will be high when these two teams face off again later in the season, and given the circumstances, a draw might be a satisfactory outcome for both sets of supporters.

In recent encounters, Celtic has dominated, with Rangers winning just once in their last twelve matches against their city rivals, who have claimed victory in eight of those encounters.

This lunchtime kick off is a clash of the best home record against the best away record, suggesting a tightly contested battle.

I’m hoping for another decent game and I’d back be backing the draw in this one – its a game neither manager will want to lose and both teams would settle for a point.

