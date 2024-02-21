Where to watch Porto vs Arsenal streaming on TV

Where to watch this Champions League match between FC Porto and Arsenal, including information on the TV live broadcast schedule and streaming news.

This week, the spotlight shifts to the second set of last-16 matches in the Champions League, featuring Porto versus Arsenal on Wednesday.

Following in the footsteps of their Premier League title competitors Manchester City, who secured a lead in their first-leg match last week, Arsenal aims to achieve a similar advantage in their away game against Porto.

Since returning from their break in Dubai, Arsenal has been in formidable form, scoring 21 goals in just five Premier League matches since their mid-season break in the desert.

The Gunner’s remarkable form continued with their largest ever Premier League away victory, a 6-0 triumph over West Ham, followed by a dominant 5-0 win against a struggling Burnley at Turf Moor.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match is broadcast live on TnT Sports channel in the UK this evening, with match updates on Sky Sports News. Kick off time is at 8PM this evening.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live Champions League service.

Their success extended to the Champions League, where they smoothly qualified for the last 16 for the first time in seven years. However, their upcoming match against Porto, a team undefeated in their last ten home games, is expected to be a significant challenge.

Historically, Arsenal has found the Estadio Dragao a tough venue, with Porto’s notable win over Manchester United in 2004, leading to their Champions League victory under Jose Mourinho, being a rare success against English teams in recent times.

The Gunners, with the advantage of playing the second leg at home, are considered the favorites to progress to the quarter-finals. This positioning allows them not to push too aggressively in the away leg in Portugal.

Manchester City recently achieved a comfortable 3-1 victory away against Copenhagen last Tuesday. Arsenal now aims to replicate this success at the Estadio do Dragao.

Mikel Arteta’s team excelled in Group B, securing 14 points from six games, and have rejuvenated their Premier League title aspirations with five consecutive victories.

While Arsenal is in great form, they must be cautious of Porto, who were impressive runners-up to Barcelona in Group H, finishing level on 12 points with four wins in their six matches.

Porto, the underdogs, are priced at 4/1 for an unexpected win in the first leg, while the odds for a draw stand at 5/2

