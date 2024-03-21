Home - News - Where to watch Poland v Estonia streaming on tv

Where to watch this Euro 2024 Qualification game between Poland and Estonia, including how to watch and view the match through a live stream online.

In what is arguably the most lopsided matchup in the Euro 2024 qualifying playoffs, Poland will square off against Estonia in their winner-takes-all Path A playoff semi-final contest at the Stadion Narodowy on Thursday evening.

The winner of this tie will face either Wales or Finland in the final next Tuesday, with a berth in a tough Group D featuring France, the Netherlands, and Austria in the final event on the line.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match is not televised on TnT Sports tonight unfortunately but can be viewed via Arena Sports or Viaplay. Kick off time for the Poland Estonia game is 7:45PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live in play service from the PGE Narodowy Stadium in Warsaw.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

The hosts have not failed to qualify for a major tournament final since 2012, but Michal Probierz’s side find themselves in the playoff round after finishing third in Group E behind both Albania and the Czech Republic following an underwhelming qualification campaign.

However, the Eagles will be counting their lucky stars, having been given a reasonably favourable semi-final draw against the lowest-ranked side still vying for a ticket to Germany in Estonia.

The visitors finished dead-last in Group F with only one point, losing seven and winning none of their games against Belgium, Austria, Sweden, and Azerbaijan, but they find themselves just two wins away from qualifying for Euro 2024 thanks to a backdoor entry into the playoff round after topping Nations League Group D2.

Estonia have never qualified for a major international tournament, and Thomas Haberli’s side face an uphill task here if they are to progress past Poland.

*Using Bookmaker/Affiliate links on tvwise.co.uk may earn us a commission, at no additional cost to you. 18+ only. T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. For more information, visit begambleaware.org.