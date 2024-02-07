Home - News - Where to watch Nottingham Forest v Bristol City streaming on tv

Where to watch the FA Cup fourth round replay game between Nottingham Forest and Bristol City, including how to watch and view the match through a live stream online.

The winner of the Nottingham Forest and Bristol City FA Cup fourth-round replay will face Manchester United in the fifth round as the FA Cup replays continue into Wednesday night.

In the initial match at Ashton Gate, which ended in a 0-0 draw, Bristol City matched Nottingham Forest impressively, giving them confidence for their upcoming match at the City Ground later this evening.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match is not televised on the BBC One or ITV in the UK today as they’ve opted to go with the Villa vs Chelsea match. Kick off time for the Forest Bristol game is 7:45PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live television service from Nottingham Forest’s City Ground.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

Having already defeated West Ham in a third-round replay, Bristol City is optimistic about their chances against another Premier League team, Nottingham Forest.

While the upcoming replay is away from Ashton Gate, Bristol City’s performances in their away game against West Ham and the home draw against Forest demonstrate their potential and determination to challenge Nuno Espirito Santo’s team.

Both teams have been struggling with consistent results lately. Before a 1-0 defeat at home to Championship leaders Leeds, Bristol City had five draws in their previous eight games.

Forest, on the other hand, struggled in the third round against League One Blackpool, requiring extra time in the replay at Bloomfield Road to win, with Chris Wood scoring the decisive goal.

With Chris Wood among several players unavailable, and with a focus on the upcoming Premier League home game against Newcastle, Nuno’s team selection could be influenced by these factors.

The match tonight will not be straight forward for the Premier League outfit.

*Using Bookmaker/Affiliate links on tvwise.co.uk may earn us a commission, at no additional cost to you. 18+ only. T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. For more information, visit begambleaware.org.