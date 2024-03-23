Home - UK - Where to watch Northampton v Derby streaming on tv

Where to watch this League One game between Northampton Town and Derby County, including how to watch and view the match through a live stream online.

Derby County will look to create some breathing space between themselves and the rest of the chasing pack for League One’s top-two automatic qualification spot when they make the trip to Sixfields to take on Northampton Town on Saturday.

The Rams are coming off the back of a crucial victory in the race for promotion on their last outing, as they edged past Bolton Wanderers 1-0 at Pride Park, with Kane Wilson scoring the only goal with a glancing header with just over 10 minutes left on the clock.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match is not televised on TnT Sports the UK today unfortunately. Kick off time for the Northampton Derby game is 3:00PM with the referee S. Oldham

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live in play service from Northampton’s Sixfields Stadium.

The result extended Paul Warne’s side’s cushion over Bolton and Peterborough United to four and seven points, respectively, as they bid to cling on to the second spot and maybe aim for the summit berth if Portsmouth capitulate, which seems improbable at this stage as they sit five points clear with seven games left to play.

Northampton Town, meanwhile, will enter this contest following a 2-0 road defeat against Wycombe Wanderers last weekend.

Matt Butcher broke the deadlock for the hosts in the 69th minute before rounding off his brace just 15 minutes later to extend the Cobblers’ winless streak to five games.

As a result, Jon Brady’s side fell to 14th in the table, with a second straight season in the third tier looking increasingly likely next season.

