Where to watch Nigeria vs Ivory Coast live stream, TV channel : AFCON final

The Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Abidjan serves as the setting for Sunday’s highly-anticipated 2023 Africa Cup of Nations final as star-studded Nigeria take on hosts Ivory Coast.

Full of drama, giant killings, excitement, stoppage-time goals, comebacks, and barely believable storylines, this year’s tournament will live long in the memory, and the final to decide the new kings of Africa is set to be a fascinating spectacle.

The Super Eagles, who will look to win the competition for the fourth time in their history, have delivered on their pre-tournament favourites tag.

Nigeria vs Ivory Coast live stream, TV channel information

Today’s AFCON Final match is broadcast on Sky Sports Football in the UK as well as BBC Three. The Nigeria Ivory Coast game is set to kick off at 8:00PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live stream service from Stade Olympique Alassane Ouattara.

While they have hardly blown anyone out of the water and have neither been free-scoring as many predicted given their immense depth in the attacking departmen.

Instead, their success has been founded on a strong defence, marshalled by captain William Paul Troost-Ekong, with only two goals conceded in six games during regulation time.

After comfortably qualifying as runners-up from Group A, trailing Equatorial Guinea on goal differential, the Nigerians defeated Cameroon 2-0 in the round of 16 and Angola 1-0 in the quarterfinals.

South Africa pushed them to the brim in Wednesday’s semi-final encounter, with Teboho Mokoena’s 90th-minute spot-kick levelling things up following William Troost-Ekong’s own penalty to send the match to extra time. Nigeria came out on top 4-2 in the following shootout.

It has been a much more chaotic, dramatic, and rollercoaster journey for the Ivorians, who were nearly eliminated in the group stage following an embarrassing 4-0 home loss in the group stage to minnows Equatorial Guinea, which led to the sacking of their head coach midway through the tournament.

They have put aside their faltering start to the tournament to come within 90 minutes of a fairytale finish to their AFCON 2023 tournament.

Their hell-of-a-ride knockout ride featured an impressive penalty shoot-out victory over the reigning champions, Senegal, a last-gasp quarter-final success over Mali, and a 1-0 semi-final win over DR Congo

