Where to watch Nigeria v South Africa streaming on TV

Where to watch the AFCON semi final game between Nigeria and South Africa, including how to watch and view the match through a live stream online.

Given a comparatively easier path in the knockout stages, Nigeria is currently favored to win the AFCON. South Africa, while considered underdogs, have already defied expectations to reach this stage.

Bafana Bafana secured their spot in the last 16 with a draw against Tunisia during the group stage. They then went on to achieve notable victories over Morocco and Cape Verde in the knockout rounds.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match is televised on BBC2 in the UK today as well as Sky Sports Main Event channel. Kick off time for the Nigeria v South Africa game is 5:00PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live television service from Stade de la Paix.

Although Nigeria boasts a more talented squad, the tournament has been full of unexpected outcomes, making it unwise to discount South Africa’s chances.

Nigeria had a smoother semifinal experience than South Africa, maintaining their defensive solidity with a 1-0 win over Angola, marking their fourth consecutive clean sheet.

Their opponents South Africa endured a challenging match against Cape Verde, ending in a goalless draw even after 120 minutes.

The standout performance came from South African goalkeeper Ronwen Williams, whose four saves in the penalty shootout led to a narrow 2-1 victory.

Nigeria is the favored team at 4/7 odds to reach the final, bolstered by their unbeaten record against South Africa in AFCON matches.

Key players like Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman have been instrumental in their campaign, with his goal against Angola securing Nigeria’s place in their 15th semifinal.

South Africa, at 5/1 odds, is the underdog going into this match, having narrowly beaten Cape Verde in the quarterfinals.

Yet, their ability to eliminate favorites Morocco in a previous round indicates they are formidable opponents.

South Africa’s defense, especially Williams’ performance in the penalty shootout, has been commendable.

This match marks South Africa’s first semifinal appearance since 2000, and with a history of winning the tournament in 1996, they are eager to claim the trophy once more.

