Where to watch Newcastle v Everton streaming on TV

Where to watch the Tuesday EPL game between Newcastle Utd and Everton, including how to watch and view the match through a live stream online.

Newcastle come into this one tonight in buoyant mood after one of the more impressive comebacks in recent times.

On Saturday, Newcastle faced a daunting 3-1 deficit at home against West Ham United with just fifteen minutes remaining.

The fans’ frustration was palpable, as a loss would have left the Magpies trailing the Hammers by four points.

A remarkable comeback unfolded with Alexander Isak scoring, followed by a Harvey Barnes double, turning the match into an exhilarating 4-3 victory which sent the fans home happy.

This triumph has intensified the competition for a European spot, especially as Manchester United only managed a draw at Brentford to leave the door ajar for European qualification.

Eddie Howe’s side has now narrowed the gap to the coveted sixth place to a mere five points, so every point is sacred as they welcome struggling Everton to St James Park.

Everton is facing different challenges of its own. The team hasn’t won a Premier League match in 2024, their last victory dating back to December 16th against Burnley.

Sean Dyche’s side remain just three points above the relegation zone but urgently needs to start accumulating points to avoid relegation.

Everton is hoping to recreate the success they had in their previous encounter with Newcastle, where they won 3-0 thanks to second-half goals from Dwight McNeil, Abdoulaye Doucoure, and Beto.

One less concern for Everton’s manager Sean Dyche is the absence of Anthony Gordon, a former Everton player, who was sent off in Newcastle’s last game.

To be fair, Newcastle’s season has been marred by injuries, with captain Jamaal Lascelles being the latest casualty, facing a six to nine-month absence due to an ACL injury incurred in the West Ham match.

Miguel Almiron also sustained an injury in that game and might miss the upcoming match.

Manager Howe has been resourceful in managing his team despite these setbacks, a quality he’ll need to maintain in the absence of Gordon.

Everton’s recent defensive indecisiveness was evident in their 2-1 loss to Bournemouth, where Dominic Solanke scored easily, and Seamus Coleman accidentally scored an own goal.

Dyche’s team is struggling, particularly in defense, and striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin hasn’t scored since October.

Though upcoming matches against Burnley, Nottingham Forest, and a trip to Luton present opportunities for Everton to gain points, the upcoming game against Newcastle might prove a step too far, with Newcastle being the favorite to secure all three points.

