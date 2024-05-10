Home - News - Where to watch Newcastle v Brighton stream

Newcastle Utd take on Brighton this afternoon. Read how to watch the game through streaming services.

Brighton & Hove Albion are set for a lengthy journey north for their Saturday afternoon Premier League match against Newcastle United.

Newcastle United aims to secure a spot in European competition by the season’s end, with their sights set on the Europa Conference League.

This looks a great game to watch on television this afternoon – here’s all you need to know about where to watch a live stream.

What TV channel is the game live on?

The Newcastle v Brighton game is not live on tv in the UK either on Sky Sports Football channel or Main Event unfortunately as there are no broadcast rights to show the games which kick off at 3PM on Saturdays.

Currently, the Ton are contending with Chelsea and Manchester United for this final position.

With Tottenham losing their last four matches and only three games remaining, Newcastle, trailing Spurs by four points, needs a victory to maintain their slim hopes for a Europa League spot.

Brighton seemed to have checked out early, judging by their recent performances.

Before their surprising 1-0 win over Aston Villa on the south coast last Sunday, the Seagulls had gone six Premier League games without a victory.

This win, led Roberto De Zerbi will have been a boost in confidence following their poor run of form.

Newcastle has found its form, losing only once in their last seven Premier League matches and remaining unbeaten at home since January across seven games.

Given Brighton’s struggles on the road, where they’ve claimed just one win, Newcastle should have no problems securing all three points here today.