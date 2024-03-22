Home - News - Where to watch Netherlands v Scotland streaming on tv

Where to watch this friendly international game between Netherlands and Scotland, including how to watch and view the match through a live stream online.

The Netherlands play host to Scotland at the Johan Cruyff Arena for an international friendly encounter on Friday evening. Both sides are hoping for a successful campaign at Euro 2024 in Germany and will be aiming to build some momentum during their lead-up.

The Dutch may have faced initial hiccups when Ronald Koeman was reappointed last year; they ended 2023 on a roll and will enter this friendly clash on the back of winning their last three games.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match is not televised on TnT Sports tonight but is live on BBC Scotland. Kick off time for the Netherlands Scotland game is 7:45PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live in play service from the Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam.

The hosts thrashed Gibraltar 6-0 last time out in their final qualifier for Euro 2024, as they punched their ticket to the finals in Germany after finishing as runners-up in Group B, four points behind mighty France, who defeated them home and away during the qualification phase.

After narrowly losing out on a berth at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Steve Clarke’s Scotland bounced back in style, qualifying for this year’s Euros with two games to spare.

Although Scotland were unable to oust Spain to the top spot in Group A during qualifying, it was still a memorable qualification campaign that saw Scott McTominay turn into a prolific international-level centre-forward and a historic victory over Spain last year.

Pitted in Group A alongside Germany, Switzerland, and Hungary, the Tartan Army will look to follow it up with a deep run in this summer’s showpiece, and this friendly against a strong Dutch side should serve as a good measuring stick for their potency levels.

