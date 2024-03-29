Home - News - Where to watch Millwall v West Brom stream on TV

Where to watch live streaming of Millwall and West Bromwich Albion today, including how to watch and TV channel information.

Millwall will look to put further distance between themselves and the bottom three when they welcome promotion-chasing West Brom at The Den for a Good Friday Championship contest.

The Lions were no competition for arch-nemesis and table-toppers Leeds United last time out as they suffered a comprehensive 2-0 defeat at Elland Road.

Where to watch

This match is not broadcast on Sky Sports unfortunately in the UK today. Kick off time for the game is at the earlier time of 1:00PM.

That loss was the first of Neil Harris’ second spell in charge of Millwall, but they have picked up ten points from their last five games to lift themselves four points clear of the bottom three.

They have looked more stable under new management in recent weeks and will look for a positive result that can edge them further closer to safety here.

On the other hand, the new-look Baggies’ attack are firing the team towards a spot in the playoffs.

Carlos Corberan’s side stretched their unbeaten run to six Championship matches prior to the international break, moving eight points ahead of seventh-placed Hull City with a comfortable 2-0 home win over struggling Bristol City.

Tom Fellows broke the deadlock for Albion in the last minute of the first half, before Jed Wallace doubled the advantage five minutes into the second in the 50th minute when he tapped home from Conor Townsend’s inch-perfect cross.

