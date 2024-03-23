Home - News - Where to watch Mansfield v Colchester streaming on tv

Where to watch this League Two game between Mansfield and Colchester Utd, including how to watch and view the match through a live stream online.

League Two leaders Mansfield Town will welcome relegation-threatened Colchester United to One Call Stadium on Saturday for a game of major significance at both ends of the table.

Nigel Clough’s Mansfield Town are currently leading the way in League Two, sitting four points clear at the top of the EFL’s basement division.

Boasting both the most explosive attack and the stringiest defence, they are easing past opponents for fun, winning seven of their last ten games.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match is not televised on TnT Sports the UK today unfortunately but is available on Sky Sports Football channel. Kick off time for the Mansfield Colchester game is 12:30PM with the referee S. Mather.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live in play service from the One Call Stadium in Mansfield.

The effortless 5-1 victory over Bradford City with five different players getting on the scoresheet last weekend showcases their league dominance. The hosts are seldom messed with in front of home fans at the One Call Stadium, and they have won four of their past five games, including a 9-2 thrashing of Harrogate Town.

After having such an exciting season, the Stags only have a five-point lead over fourth place, which means automatic promotion is far from a guarantee with just eight games left in the campaign, so they can ill-afford any slip-ups.

While Mansfield Town are vying for the top spot, Colchester United are trending in the opposite direction and are fighting for their lives at the foot of the standings.

Danny Cowley’s side are just above the relegation zone, tied on 33 points with Forest Green Rovers in 23rd, although they have a couple of games in hand.

