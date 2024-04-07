Home - News - Where to watch Manchester Utd v Liverpool live streaming

Where you can watch the Premier League game between Man Utd and Liverpool. I’ve got all the information on the TV live broadcast and streaming options.

Manchester United gears up to host their arch-rivals from the M62 at Old Trafford for a highly anticipated Premier League clash on Sunday.

What TV Channel the Liverpool game on?

I’ve had a look at the broadcast listings for the Man Utd Liverpool game and you can watch on Sky Sports Football or Sky Sports Main Event channel in the UK today. Kick off time for the match is 15:30PM GMT.

You can also use Bet365’s live in play service which begins from the kick off time at Old Trafford.

The Premier League title race is really getting close after Manchester City and Arsenal both won on the road to keep the pressure on Liverpool coming into today’s game.

When is Manchester Utd v Liverpool?

Man Utd v Liverpool takes place on Sunday 7th April with a kick off time of 3PM (United Kingdom). The game will be played at Manchester Utd’s Old Trafford Stadium.

What time is Man Utd Liverpool on?

The Manchester Utd vs Liverpool game has a kick off time of 15:00 GMT in the UK, with coverage set to start at 2PM.

How do I watch Man Utd v Liverpool?

If you have a Sky Sports subscription or access to NOW television you can watch the match through that service. You will need an active Sky subscription to view the game in the United Kingdom.

Can I watch Manchester Utd v Liverpool on Sky?

Yes the match is one of the featured Premier League games on Sky Sports Main Event channel today. The channel number is 401 on your Sky TV remote.

Erik ten Hag’s team experienced yet another disappointing night on Thursday, mirroring last week’s outcome in West London.

After a remarkable comeback from two goals down to lead, United was close to clinching a crucial victory at Stamford Bridge. To the disappointment of the travelling fans Chelsea snatched the win in the final moments, thanks to two quick goals from their former academy player, Cole Palmer.

Liverpool faced a challenging moment at Anfield on Thursday when Connor Bradley’s own goal brought Sheffield United, the league’s bottom team, back into the game, tying the score at 1-1.

Liverpool kept their heads much to the delight of the Anfield crowd, with Mac Allister and Gakpo scoring to secure a win for the Reds, putting them at the top of the Premier League, albeit for a few days.

For Manchester United, a major concern is their porous defense.

The Red Devils have one of the worst shots on goal percentages in England, and with Salah, Nunez and and Luis Diaz all likely to feature we could be in for an entertaining game.

