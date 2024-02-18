Where to watch Luton vs Man Utd live streaming on TV

Where to watch this Premier League match between Manchester Utd and Luton Town, including information on the live TV listings and streaming news.

On Sunday afternoon, Luton Town welcomes the high-performing Manchester United, led by Erik ten Hag, who aims to sustain the team’s positive streak since the beginning of the year.

Manchester United has faced challenges this season, but the team’s spirits were lifted by Scott McTominay’s decisive goal in their recent 2-1 victory at Villa Park, moving them within five points of the Premier League’s fifth position.

United have maintained an impressive undefeated streak in all competitions throughout 2024 and have secured victories in their last three Premier League matches.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match from Luton Town is televised on the Sky Sports Football channel and Main Event channel in the United Kingdom today. Kick off time for this Premier League clash is 4:30PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live in play service from Luton Town’s Kenilworth Road.

As securing a spot in the Champions League is a potential outcome for the team finishing fifth this season, the significance of earning all three points in the upcoming match at the bustling Kenilworth Road is crucial.

A key contributor to their recent surge in performance has been Rasmus Hojlund.

He has found the net in five consecutive games across all competitions, with three of those goals being the first of the match. T

Luton Town, managed by Rob Edwards, is narrowly above the relegation zone, with a one-point lead and a game in hand compared to Everton in 18th place.

Despite recent commendable performances against Brighton and Newcastle boosting the morale of Luton fans, a 3-1 defeat at home to Sheffield United last weekend was a sobering reminder of the challenges they face.

