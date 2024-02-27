Home - News - Where to watch Luton v Manchester City live streaming on TV

Where to watch the Tuesday night FA Cup fifth round match between Luton Town and Man City, including information on the live TV broadcast, tv channel and streaming news.

Premier League minnows Luton Town will be looking to achieve one of their most famous victories by taking down FA Cup holders Manchester City at Kenilworth Road in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Tuesday night.

Luton have done extremely well this season to remain alive in the Premier League relegation scrap and are far from finished, with a real chance of staying put in the English top-flight.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match is televised on ITV One in the UK today as well as ITVX channel. Kick off time for the Luton Man City match is 8:00PM with the referee Anthony Taylor.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live television service from Luton Town’s Kenilworth Road Stadium.

Their problem stems from the number of games they have lost by a single goal, and it is those razor-thin margins that presently keep them a point away from safety.

The Hatters have also suffered three defeats in a row, including a 4-1 Premier League defeat at Liverpool last Wednesday, just when they looked to be gaining some momentum.

Manchester City, meanwhile, have not been at their ruthless best this season, but they have picked up 13 wins out of the last 14 games (D1) and continued their title push with a narrow 1-0 victory at Bournemouth over the weekend, moving them to within a point of leaders Liverpool.

Attention now turns to their FA Cup defence, and Pep Guardiola could deploy a strong side here as they hope to avoid a cup upset in midweek.

