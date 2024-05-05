Home - News - Where to watch Liverpool v Tottenham live

Where to watch this English Premier League match between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur, including how to watch live streaming of the game.

One of the most anticipated and important Premier League matches of the weekend promises to be one to savour. Liverpool welcome Tottenham to Anfield, and both have a lot hanging on this meeting.

Starting with Liverpool, any hopes of winning the League are gone, as they would have to take home three victories in three matches with Arsenal and Man City scoring nothing in the run in.

Furthermore, Aston Villa are too far behind to trouble Liverpool’s third position, but there’s still a possible second in play for the Merseyside club if Man City should falter.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match is not televised on the BBC One or ITV in the UK today but is on Sky Sports Main Event and the Sky Go mobile app. Kick off time for the Liverpool Tottenham game is 4:30PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live television service from Anfield in Liverpool.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

Tottenham is the side that really wants this victory. Currently sitting fifth, in the UEFA Europa League qualifying position, they are eyeing Villa ahead of them by seven points, and Newcastle dangerously creeping up on them just four points behind.

Channel/Country Broadcast table

Channel Country Arena Sport (BiH) Bosnia and Herzegovina Arena Sport (Ser) Serbia Arena Sport (Svn) Slovenia Astro Malaysia beIN Sports 3 (Tur) Turkey beIN Sports MENA Middle East and North Africa CANAL+ Sport (Cze/Svk) Czech Republic/Slovakia C+ France France Cytavision Sports Cyprus Diema Sport 2 Bulgaria Digi Sport 1 (Rom) Romania ESPN (Bra) Brazil Nova Sports (Hel) Greece Optus Sport (Aus) Australia Orange Sport (Rom) Romania Prima Sport 1 (Rom) Romania See (Den) Denmark Setanta Sports Eurasia Eurasia Setanta Sports (Ukr) Ukraine Sky Sport (Ger) Germany Sky Sport (Ita) Italy Sky Sport Premier League (Ger) Germany Sky Sports Main Event (UK/Irl) United Kingdom/Ireland Sky Sports Premier League (UK/Irl) United Kingdom/Ireland Sky Sports (UK) United Kingdom Sky Sport Top event (Ger) Germany Sky Sport Uno (Ita) Italy Spiler1 TV Hungary SuperSport Various countries Telemundo United States Viaplay (Den) Denmark Viaplay (Fin) Finland Viaplay (Ned) Netherlands Viaplay (Nor) Norway Viaplay (Pol) Poland Viaplay (Swe) Sweden VOOsport Belgium V Sport (Fin) Finland V Sport Premium (Swe) Sweden V Sport Ultra (Swe) Sweden

Spurs have a game in hand over Villa, so there’s a potential 12 points to be grabbed, and although their opponents in the run-in include lowly Burnley and Sheffield United (surely 6 points for the taking) they also face Man City and Newcastle, and the latter will be giving it everything in a home match that is season finale.

Back to today, and we see this being anything but a foregone conclusion.